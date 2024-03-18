2,000-year-old hideout found near Sea of Galilee

(JNS) -- An extensive underground complex dating back nearly 2,000 years to the First Jewish Revolt against the Roman Empire has been discovered in the Galilee, just north of Tiberias, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced on Monday.

The hideout, the largest of its kind uncovered to date, was discovered during archaeological excavations at Hukok in recent months. The site sheds light on dramatic periods in the history of the Jewish people, including the preparation of shelters ahead of the revolt against the Romans led by Bar Kokhba in 132–136 C.E., according to the IAA.

The excavation also revealed that as part of the preparations for both the First Revolt in 66 C.E. and the later Bar Kokhba Revolt, the residents of Hukok converted a water cistern dug in the Second Temple period into a hidden refuge, expanding it via tunnels to other underground cavities.

Read the full story ›