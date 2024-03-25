In 2024, it's MAGA vs. the maggots

I don't expect very many people who find themselves living in times such as these to follow me, but, nevertheless, I beg your indulgence.

Consider this exchange between Sir Thomas More and William Roper in another bleak time in history.

Roper: "So, now you give the Devil the benefit of law!"

More: "Yes! What would you do? Cut a great road through the law to get after the Devil?"

Roper: "Yes, I'd cut down every law in England to do that!"

More: "Oh? And when the last law was down, and the Devil turned 'round on you, where would you hide, Roper, the laws all being flat? This country is planted thick with laws, from coast to coast, Man's laws, not God's!

"And if you cut them down, and you're just the man to do it, do you really think you could stand upright in the winds that would blow then? Yes, I'd give the Devil benefit of law, for my own safety's sake!"

More paid the ultimate price for it. He was later put to death by guillotine in the Tower Hill in London on July 6, 1535, refusing to approve King Henry III's divorce and remarriage and establishment of the Church of England.

His belief that no lay ruler has jurisdiction over the Church of Christ cost Thomas More his life. He was "a man for all seasons," a literary scholar, an eminent lawyer, the father of four and the chancellor of England. He would not support the king's divorce from Catherine of Aragon to marry Anne Boleyn. Nor would he acknowledge Henry as supreme head of the Church in England, breaking with Rome and denying the pope as head.

Today, in more enlightened times, in 2024, the United States of America is playing lawfare of a slightly different bent. The "Democrat Party" is not willing to forget former President Donald Trump's "heresy" in condemning the election of 2020 as rigged and having the audacity to dare to run again this year.

Call it "MAGA vs. the maggots." But why maggots?

What are maggots? They are the larvae of flies. They are grubs. Disgusting.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

There's never before been an election year in the United States like this.

In 2016, Trump demolished more than 10 other candidates for the privilege of taking on Hillary Clinton – not Joe Biden, not the heir to the throne of Barack Hussein Obama. But Hillary was overconfident. She called us all "deplorables," a moniker we embraced. What's worse – deplorables or maggots? But these Democrats are truly dangerous. Worse than anything we've seen since the assassinations of President John Kennedy, his brother, Bobby, Martin Luther King and President Ronald Reagan (attempted). I've never seen them so wicked before. The proof? Running this year for president is a former Democrat and the son of Bobby Kennedy also seeking to replace Joe Biden. He's the only serious presidential candidate denied Secret Service protection. Biden's keeping his options open.

Are we truly more enlightened than in 1535?

Maybe not so much.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!