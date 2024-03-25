25-year-old Israeli killed in Hezbollah rocket barrage

(JNS) -- A 25-year-old Israeli man was killed in the Israeli border town of Kiryat Shmona on Wednesday by a Hezbollah rocket barrage from Lebanon.
The casualty of Hezbollah’s massive rocket attack this morning is Zahar Bashara, a Druze Israeli from the village Ein Kanya.
The casualty of Hezbollah's massive rocket attack this morning is Zahar Bashara, a Druze Israeli from the village Ein Kanya.
— Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) March 27, 2024
According to Magen David Adom, the man, a laborer later identified as Zahar Bashara, was pronounced dead after being pulled from a damaged building in the city’s industrial zone. Zahara was a resident of the Druze village of Ein Qiniyye in the Golan Heights.
Dramatic video posted on Telegram reportedly showing the moment, around 90 minutes ago, that a Hezbollah rocket fired from Lebanon hit a building in the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona.
(Video source unknown)
— Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) March 27, 2024
Another man, in his 30s, was rescued unharmed from the same building.