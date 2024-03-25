A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
25-year-old Israeli killed in Hezbollah rocket barrage

'I'm sure Hezbollah is very disappointed it wasn't a Jew'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 27, 2024 at 1:29pm
Zahar Bashara

(JNS) -- A 25-year-old Israeli man was killed in the Israeli border town of Kiryat Shmona on Wednesday by a Hezbollah rocket barrage from Lebanon.

According to Magen David Adom, the man, a laborer later identified as Zahar Bashara, was pronounced dead after being pulled from a damaged building in the city’s industrial zone. Zahara was a resident of the Druze village of Ein Qiniyye in the Golan Heights.

Another man, in his 30s, was rescued unharmed from the same building.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







