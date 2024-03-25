25-year-old Israeli killed in Hezbollah rocket barrage

(JNS) -- A 25-year-old Israeli man was killed in the Israeli border town of Kiryat Shmona on Wednesday by a Hezbollah rocket barrage from Lebanon.

The casualty of Hezbollah’s massive rocket attack this morning is Zahar Bashara, a Druze Israeli from the village Ein Kanya. I’m sure Hezbollah is very disappointed it wasn’t a Jew. pic.twitter.com/DuYnAuBLCo — Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) March 27, 2024

According to Magen David Adom, the man, a laborer later identified as Zahar Bashara, was pronounced dead after being pulled from a damaged building in the city’s industrial zone. Zahara was a resident of the Druze village of Ein Qiniyye in the Golan Heights.

Dramatic video posted on Telegram reportedly showing the moment, around 90 minutes ago, that a Hezbollah rocket fired from Lebanon hit a building in the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona.

(Video source unknown) pic.twitter.com/dloMEMnwtn — Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) March 27, 2024

Another man, in his 30s, was rescued unharmed from the same building.

