A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Election Health PoliticsCONTROLLING THE SUBSTANCES

270,000 overdose deaths catapult fentanyl as major voter topic in presidential race

'Our country is being poisoned'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 23, 2024 at 2:14pm

(ZEROHEDGE) – In a recent interview on Fox News, former President Donald Trump warned, "Our country is being poisoned from within by the drugs and by all of the other crime that's taking place."

According to the latest provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, between November 2019 and October 2023, there have been a shocking 270,000 overdose deaths from synthetic opioids - or about 80,000 overdose deaths per year - across the nation.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Under the Biden administration's first term, Americans have been increasingly traumatized by the tsunami of overdose deaths as disastrous open southern border policies flood the nation with illegal drugs and millions of unvetted migrants that have sparked chaos across major metro areas.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







270,000 overdose deaths catapult fentanyl as major voter topic in presidential race
Ben Shapiro and DeSantis former finance chairs to fundraise for Trump
Constitutional expert pours cold water on Letitia James' plan to seize Trump's assets
State bans homeless encampments
Family of black girl who beat schoolmate nearly to death says she's the real victim
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×