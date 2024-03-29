What would the 29-year-old Joe think of an 82-year-old president?

Last month the U.K.'s Daily Mail reported that a "whopping 86% of voters say Joe Biden is 'too old' for another term." The article was based on an ABC poll showing an "overwhelming majority of Americans think Biden is too old."

With all this concern about the president's age, what does Joe Biden himself have to say? Way back in 1972, when Joe Biden first ran for the U.S. Senate, he was 29 years old, running against Republican James Caleb Boggs. Boggs, a World War II veteran, "served three terms as U.S. Representative from Delaware, two terms as governor of Delaware, and two terms as U.S. senator from Delaware," and Delaware was a Republican state at the time. Boggs never lost an election – until 1972.

That was the year of a presidential election year, with incumbent Republican Richard Nixon being challenged by Democrat George McGovern. Nixon won 60.7% of the popular vote and carried 49 states out of 50 states, losing only Washington, D.C., and Massachusetts. McGovern was trounced. McGovern lost by 20.4% in Delaware.

Normally, with a landslide presidential victory other offices follow with the winning party, but Boggs lost to Biden by 1.4%, or just 3,162 votes. The result seems odd since Biden was trailing Boggs by almost 30% the summer before the election. Biden's campaign had "no money to speak of" but did receive help from the AFL-CIO.

Biden ordered a campaign strategy of describing Boggs as "dear old dad" who "may have been right for his time – and I love him – but things are different now."

How old was "old" Boggs? He was 62 years old.

Biden continued his strategy, claiming that "Boggs' best governing days were behind him" and calling the senator a "helluva nice guy" who had "lost that twinkle in his eyes."

"Biden described himself as a 'young liberal,' while painting a 'gramp image' of Boggs." A reporter of the day said, "Biden raps about how the old guard has bungled things."

"The Associated Press described Boggs as a 'moon-faced senator with thinning hair' who 'gets tongue-tied and dry-throated in public.'" Someone else wrote, "Boggs had 'shoes older than Joe.'"

In 1972, Biden campaigned with statements like: "We've got a new crime problem in this country. We need some new thinking." His campaign also asserted, "To Joe Biden an unfair tax is the 1972 income tax." Has Joe changed either of these issues for the better in 48 years of being in Washington, D.C.?

With all the unresolved questions concerning the 2020 election, which we're not allowed to talk about, Joe's first election is another that should have been investigated. How does a smart-alecky 29-year-old, trailing by 30 points, win an election by 1.4% in a Republican state, running against a three-term Republican U.S. representative, a two-term Republican governor and two-term Republican U.S. senator, in an election year where the Republican president wins 60% of the popular vote, carries 49 states and trounces the Democratic presidential candidate by 20% in the state where Joe is running as a Democrat?

A 2004 book by Frank Sheeran states that in the week prior to the 1972 Election Day, he was approached by a lawyer to prevent "the distribution of the local paper because Senator Boggs was running an advertisement unflattering to Biden." Sheeran claims he organized a work stoppage where "Teamsters truck drivers refused to cross a picket line." This prevented the papers from being delivered. A New York Times article published Friday Nov. 3, 1972, confirms that a "work stoppage took place four days prior to Election Day, preventing the delivery of a single Friday edition of [the] local paper, The Morning News." That sounds a lot like the Hunter Biden laptop story of 2020.

Reflecting upon Biden's age, who cannot help but notice the strong similarities between Joe and his toy "Real Life Political Action Figure" that is sold with other Biden memorabilia at Rehoboth Beach and on Amazon. Joe's "action figure" falls down steps very easily, just like Joe on March 19, 2021, Dec. 21, 2021, May 12, 2022, and June 9, 2022. The "action figure" just seems to stare blankly off into space, just like Joe in his speeches and interviews. The "action figure" can't ride a bicycle, just like Joe at a park near his Delaware beach home. Wow! This thing really is realistic, but don't push his head, as it might play audio of Biden cussing you out, followed by an unintelligible sentence and ending with "It's Trump's fault!" Maybe it will make a good dog chew toy, like Biden's Secret Service agents have been for his dog at least 24 times. Actually, the presidential "action figure" doesn't do very much. Maybe, like Joe, it should be called an "inaction figure."

So, is Biden too old for reelection? When Biden was first running for office, it was stated that his opponent had shoes older than Biden. Well, today Joe has shoes that are fossilized. Speaking of fossils, most recently speaking at the border and "staying focused" on border security by talking about climate change, Biden stated, "I love some of my Neanderthal friends." Wow! Just how old is Joe? Perhaps in his reference to Neanderthal men, Biden is speaking to what he has learned concerning using mandates like caveman-clubs to destroy the American economy, businesses, infrastructure and our way of life.

So, would 29-year-old Joe say 82-year-old Joe too old? The 29-year-old Biden would state that the 82-year-old Biden's "best governing days [are] behind him" and that he "has lost that twinkle in his eyes," personifies a "gramp image" who is of "the old guard [that] has bungled things," has "thinning hair" and gets "tongue-tied and dry-throated in public" – and the 82-year-old Joe has "shoes older than" most voters. Young Joe was brutal.

Maybe Mitch McConnell can take Joe by the hand and lead him out, as Mitch retires from Senate leadership.

