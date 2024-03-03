A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Faith PoliticsMATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH

3 highlights from House hearing on aborted baby parts 'black market'

Marjorie Taylor Greene hears testimony from activists who accused providers of violating federal law

Published March 21, 2024 at 12:49pm

(CHRISTIAN POST) – Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia sought answers this week about how the abortion industry handles the body parts of aborted babies, hearing testimony from activists who accused providers of violating federal law.

On Tuesday, Greene led a hearing titled “Investigating the Black Market of Baby Organ Harvesting” alongside fellow Republican Reps. Chip Roy of Texas and Mary Miller of Illinois. David Daleiden of the Center for Medical Progress and Terrisa Bukovinac, founder of the Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising, testified during the hearing.

Greene said the purpose of the hearing is to begin making changes. She and her colleagues are not condemning women who have had abortions, Greene said, but attempting to answer what happens to unborn children after they are killed in an abortion.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







