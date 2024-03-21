'Squad' Dem touts housing Green New Deal as 'reparations' for 'marginalized communities'

Harold Hutchison

Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York claimed Thursday that a proposed “Green New Deal” aimed at public housing was a form of “reparations.”

Bowman made the remarks during an event at which Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont promoted the “Green New Deal for Public Housing Act.” Bowman, a member of “The Squad,” said that “historically marginalized communities” would receive “reparations” through the “Green New Deal” program for public housing and a similar program for public schools.

WATCH:



“I also want to plug, we must also pass the Green New Deal for public schools, because the Green New Deal for public schools working in conjunction with the Green New Deal for public housing, is a form of reparations for our historically marginalized communities,” Bowman said during the speech. “And as someone who has worked in public education for 20 years before running for Congress, housing, stable, affordable, safe, clean housing, impacts how our kids learn in our public schools. Housing is health care. Housing is about self-esteem and self-worth, and love and care for your community. When you feel that way, going to school, you’re going to perform better in school.”

“So Congress needs to get this done,” Bowman continued. “And organizers, please, I know you already do this, but I’m shouting out the millions of people who haven’t been activated yet across the country, organizing your local communities, organize it at the city level, county level, state level to move legislation and money to invest in green housing. So thank you so much, my sister. It’s an honor to work with you every day in this interesting place. (Laughter) And thank you to all the organizers for your love and care for our communities. Thank you all so much.”

The legislation mandates the removal of gas stoves, the installation of electric vehicle chargers and a host of other initiatives. Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders first introduced a version of this legislation in 2019, then re-introduced it in 2021.

Bowman first introduced the “Green New Deal for Public Schools Act” in 2021, according to a release. He announced the re-introduction of the legislation alongside Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts in a September 2023 release.

