6 middle schoolers arrested on hate charges over online chat involving 'mock slave auction'

(THE BLAZE) – Massachusetts police arrested six middle school students on hate charges over an online chat where they participated in a "mock slave auction" of other students.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni told reporters at a media briefing that the students were charged with online bullying over the chat room that targeted two of their fellow students at Southwick Regional School. Gulluni said the interactions were posted to the Snapchat social media app in February and involved many students who would join and leave the room.

"I intend to be very clear, hatred and racism have no place in this community. and where this behavior becomes criminal, I will ensure that we act, and act with swift resolve, as we did here to uncover it and bring it to the light of justice," said Gulluni.

