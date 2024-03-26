A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'60 Minutes' failed to disclose 'misinformation' researcher got millions in govt. grants, donated to Biden

'To advance the censorship mission'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 26, 2024 at 9:46am

Kate Starbird (Video screenshot)

Kate Starbird

By Jason Cohen
Daily Caller News Foundation

CBS’ “60 Minutes” failed to disclose that a prominent “misinformation” researcher it featured on its Sunday program received funding and collaborated with President Joe Biden’s administration.

University of Washington professor and researcher Kate Starbird was featured on the program about “misinformation” proliferating on social media. Starbird spearheaded a project that Biden’s National Science Foundation (NSF) granted$2.25 million in 2021, and the researcher collaborated with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) by serving on an advisory committee under its Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which CBS did not mention.

Does '60 Minutes' have any credibillity?

“It’s interesting that the people that pushed voter fraud lies are some of the same people that are trying to discredit researchers that are trying to understand the problem,” she said, according to CBS.

The research that the NSF funded “will develop and evaluate ‘rapid response’ methods for studying and communicating about disinformation at a sophistication and pace on par with the dynamic and interdisciplinary nature of the challenge,” the professor said in a press release announcing the NSF grant.

CISA’s Protecting Critical Infrastructure from Misinformation and Disinformation subcommittee, which Starbird served on, published recommendations to the cybersecurity agency in June 2022 regarding how to handle information risks to “critical functions” like public health, the financial system, elections. The subcommittee advised CISA to identify “informational threats,” work with “governmental” and “non-governmental” entities to debunk mis- and disinformation and expand related studies.

The subcommittee courted left-wing research groups and pro-censorship organizations in its initiatives to subdue perceived misinformation, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported.

Starbird contributed $750 to Biden’s 2020 campaign and $250 to the Biden Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee, according to Federal Election Commission data.

Academic researchers and government agencies are reevaluating or ending their Biden administration-funded programs to censor online “misinformation” after a July court ruling to prevent federal agencies from working with social media companies, The Washington Post reported in September. Conservatives have accused federal agencies and social media companies of collaborating to censor right-wing views.

CBS and “60 Minutes” did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

