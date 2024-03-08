8-year-old boy passes away after eating strawberries from school fundraiser

(THE BLAZE) – The authorities in Kentucky are investigating after an eight-year-old boy died after consuming strawberries from a school fundraiser, according to Fox News Digital. The report did not mention if the child had a pre-existing allergy to the fruit or not.

The Madisonville Police Department said officers were called to the boy's home around 6:30 a.m. on Friday after he was having trouble breathing and was unresponsive. The boy's parents said that he had eaten "several strawberries from a high school fundraiser the night before."

The young boy reportedly experienced symptoms the night he ate the strawberries, and his parents gave him Benadryl and soaked him in a bath, according to the report. But after his symptoms continued to get worse, he was taken to a local emergency room around 10:30 p.m. The family eventually brought the boy back home hours later.

