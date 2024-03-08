A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthTO YOUR HEALTH

8-year-old boy passes away after eating strawberries from school fundraiser

Not known if child had pre-existing allergy

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 16, 2024 at 1:02pm

(Pixabay)

(THE BLAZE) – The authorities in Kentucky are investigating after an eight-year-old boy died after consuming strawberries from a school fundraiser, according to Fox News Digital. The report did not mention if the child had a pre-existing allergy to the fruit or not.

The Madisonville Police Department said officers were called to the boy's home around 6:30 a.m. on Friday after he was having trouble breathing and was unresponsive. The boy's parents said that he had eaten "several strawberries from a high school fundraiser the night before."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The young boy reportedly experienced symptoms the night he ate the strawberries, and his parents gave him Benadryl and soaked him in a bath, according to the report. But after his symptoms continued to get worse, he was taken to a local emergency room around 10:30 p.m. The family eventually brought the boy back home hours later.

TRENDING: The federal behemoth

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







8-year-old boy passes away after eating strawberries from school fundraiser
Study reveals why car accidents can be much worse for women
Video that nearly broke child sex abuse laws during filming given multiple Oscars
6 middle schoolers arrested on hate charges over online chat involving 'mock slave auction'
10-year-old kids denied drinking water in class because of 3 Muslims observing Ramadan
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×