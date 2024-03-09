A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
9 states plan to ban gas-powered car sales by 2035

Advanced Clean Cars II rules look to phase out sales of new gas-powered cars in next decade

Published March 30, 2024 at 2:54pm

(FOX BUSINESS) – Nine states are planning to ban new gasoline-powered vehicle sales by 2035 as part of an initiative to cut climate-warming emissions.

The Advanced Clean Cars II rules originated in California with the state Air Resources Board. The regulations in California look to phase out the sale of new gas vehicles beginning with the 2026 model year, scaling back over time until 2035 – when a total ban on the sales will go into effect.

Since the rules were first adopted in California in 2022, eight other states have followed suit, with several others considering the plan.

