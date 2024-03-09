9 states plan to ban gas-powered car sales by 2035

(FOX BUSINESS) – Nine states are planning to ban new gasoline-powered vehicle sales by 2035 as part of an initiative to cut climate-warming emissions.

The Advanced Clean Cars II rules originated in California with the state Air Resources Board. The regulations in California look to phase out the sale of new gas vehicles beginning with the 2026 model year, scaling back over time until 2035 – when a total ban on the sales will go into effect.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Since the rules were first adopted in California in 2022, eight other states have followed suit, with several others considering the plan.

Read the full story ›