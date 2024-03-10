A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsTHE STAR TREATMENT

Actress at 'center' of child sexualization opens up about her experience

'Hollywood is predicated on eating its young'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 10, 2024 at 7:41pm

(FOX NEWS) -- Brooke Shields reflected on being sexualized as a child star in Hollywood.

The 58-year-old actress rose to fame at the age of 11 when she played a child prostitute in the controversial 1978 film "Pretty Baby," which featured Shields in multiple nude scenes. As a 10-year-old, Shields posed naked for the Playboy publication Sugar’n’Spice.

On Friday, Shields marked International Women's Day as she appeared alongside Meghan Markle and Katie Couric on the SXSW panel, "Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen." During the panel discussion, she weighed on the "sexualization" of young women, especially in our country.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Actress at 'center' of child sexualization opens up about her experience
Yikes! Pilots fall asleep mid-flight for nearly 30 minutes
Evidence exonerating Trump on Jan. 6 'suppressed' by infamous Republican
Mossad: Hamas 'striving to ignite the region during Ramadan'
After denying he said Netanyahu needs 'come to Jesus' meeting, Biden doubles down
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×