Actress at 'center' of child sexualization opens up about her experience

(FOX NEWS) -- Brooke Shields reflected on being sexualized as a child star in Hollywood.

The 58-year-old actress rose to fame at the age of 11 when she played a child prostitute in the controversial 1978 film "Pretty Baby," which featured Shields in multiple nude scenes. As a 10-year-old, Shields posed naked for the Playboy publication Sugar’n’Spice.

On Friday, Shields marked International Women's Day as she appeared alongside Meghan Markle and Katie Couric on the SXSW panel, "Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen." During the panel discussion, she weighed on the "sexualization" of young women, especially in our country.

