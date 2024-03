(FOX NEWS) -- For Christina Ricci, being a mom is her number one priority.

During a recent appearance on the "Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty" podcast, the "Yellowjackets" actress got candid about how her hectic filming schedule has impacted her relationship with her 2-year-old daughter, Cleopatra, whom she shares with husband Mark Hampton.

"Last year, I was commuting back and forth to Vancouver for ‘Yellowjackets.’ She didn't know me," she said. "We had no bond. So that was very upsetting."

