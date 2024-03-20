Actress was shut out of roles for being 'too hot,' went through 'identity crisis' over it

(FOX NEWS) -- Some actors go to great lengths to embody a character they're playing in a movie or television show. For Mexican actress Eiza González, she contemplated making drastic alterations to her appearance to help her land a job.

"I remember being [told for] so many projects, ‘She’s too pretty for the role. She’s too hot for the role,’" the 34-year-old told InStyle. "Then I’d just be like, ‘What is Margot Robbie? She’s the hottest, most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen in my life!’"

"I had an identity crisis for a very long time," she revealed. "I was like, ‘Do I shave my head? Do I make myself less attractive? Do I make myself more attractive? Do I not dress super-hot or do I dress super-hot or do I cover myself all the time?’"

