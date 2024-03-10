A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions ScandalsTHE UNFRIENDLY SKIES

Yikes! Pilots fall asleep mid-flight for nearly 30 minutes

Air-traffic controllers attempt to communicate with plane, but were met with silence

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 10, 2024 at 7:24pm

(FOX BUSINESS) -- An Indonesian airliner is under investigation after two of its pilots fell asleep midflight for nearly 30 minutes while 159 passengers were on board.

An incident report from the country’s National Transportation Safety Committee found that Batik Air flight BTK6723 diverted from its path during a Jan. 25 flight after its two pilots dozed off for 28 minutes.

The midair nap came during a two-and-a-half-hour flight from the island of South East Sulawesi to the Indonesian capital of Jakarta.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







First-of-its-kind blood test to revolutionize detection of psychiatric disorders
Actress at 'center' of child sexualization opens up about her experience
Yikes! Pilots fall asleep mid-flight for nearly 30 minutes
Evidence exonerating Trump on Jan. 6 'suppressed' by infamous Republican
Mossad: Hamas 'striving to ignite the region during Ramadan'
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×