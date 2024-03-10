Yikes! Pilots fall asleep mid-flight for nearly 30 minutes

(FOX BUSINESS) -- An Indonesian airliner is under investigation after two of its pilots fell asleep midflight for nearly 30 minutes while 159 passengers were on board.

An incident report from the country’s National Transportation Safety Committee found that Batik Air flight BTK6723 diverted from its path during a Jan. 25 flight after its two pilots dozed off for 28 minutes.

The midair nap came during a two-and-a-half-hour flight from the island of South East Sulawesi to the Indonesian capital of Jakarta.

