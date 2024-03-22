Airlines passenger put in headlock, forced off plane after hurling antisemitic slur at flight attendant

(NEW YORK POST) – An American Airlines passenger was put in a headlock and escorted off the plane in a chaotic scene after he hurled an antisemitic slur at a flight attendant, according to wild footage and a report.

The pandemonium onboard American Airlines Flight 2506, destined for Philadelphia, broke out before the plane even took off from Tampa International Airport on Tuesday afternoon. The unruly passenger, wearing a blue and white striped button-down shirt, lobbed insults at staff and passengers before accusing other flyers of “teaming up” on him as he was directed off the aircraft, video posted to social media shows.

In one instance, he called another flight attendant who was dealing with him a “k–e,” according to another clip posted online. “I’m trying to get to my home country and you all people made it harder for me to get to my home country,” he shouted.

