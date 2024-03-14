A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
American missionaries, whom Biden abandoned in Haiti, plead for rescue

Report constant gunfire around their hideaway, corpses rotting in the streets

Published March 14, 2024 at 11:45am
Gangs in Haiti (video screenshot)

Gangs in Haiti

(BREITBART) – American missionaries trapped in Haiti pleaded for rescue on Tuesday, reporting constant gunfire around their hideaway and corpses rotting in the streets. The group’s leader said the only assistance they have received from the Biden administration was advice to “be safe.”

“Okay, well, that’s not really helpful,” Jill Dolan of the group Love A Neighbor said of the response she received from the U.S. Embassy when she asked for help getting her family out of Haiti.

“My fear is that we will be caught in the middle of something really dangerous. We’re already on the front lines of it; we’re in a bad area. It’s kind of depressing. The gunfire never stops,” Dolan told the New York Post on Tuesday.

Read the full story ›

×