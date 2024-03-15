America's most dangerous demographic

There are many dire threats facing America right now. Open borders have allowed millions of unvetted migrants from all over the world to flood our country, bringing in not just wildly out-of-control violent crime, but populating endless terrorist sleeper cells. Inflation is still spiking, and wages aren't keeping up. Home ownership is out of reach for an entire generation. Thanks to the defund-the-police madness, crime in urban areas is rising to unprecedented levels, and organized retail theft is forcing many businesses to close. The commercial real estate crisis promises to bring endless banks to their knees. And of course, the federal deficit and national debt are far, far beyond sustainable levels.

But you'll be happy to note none of those issues are really important. The REAL threat facing America is … white rural Trump-supporting Christians.

This latest bit of moonbattery comes from a couple of dimwits who wrote a tome entitled "White Rural Rage: The Threat to American Democracy." One dimwit, Tom Schaller, is a professor of political science at University of Maryland; the other, Paul Waldman, is a liberal op-ed columnist, senior writer for The American Prospect, and a blogger for the Washington Post. Neither attempts to disguise his contempt for conservatives and hatred for Middle America.

During an appearance on MSNBC, Schaller declared rural voters to be "the most racist, xenophobic, anti-immigrant, anti-gay geodemographic group in the country. Second, they're the most conspiracist group. QAnon support and subscribers, election denialism, COVID denialism instead of scientific skepticism, Obama birtherism. They don't believe in an independent press, free speech. They're also the most strongly white nationalist and white Christian nationalist. … They're most likely to excuse or justify violence as an acceptable alternative to peaceful public discourse."

(Hmmm. Antifa turning cities into war zones. Pro-Palestinian protesters hunting down Jews and creating no-go areas. Black Lives Matter torching entire neighborhoods. Climate activists blocking roadways and defacing artwork. Organized shoplifters looting stores. Are these examples of leftist "peaceful public discourse"?)

Now examine once again the book title. These men are literally saying that those of us who live in Flyover Country – which encompasses 97% of the landmass of the nation and who are unhappy about the way the left has yanked America so far away from the Constitution and Bill of Rights (remember those?) – are a threat to democracy.

They also say the citizens who take such pride in their patriotism are also the least likely to defend core American principles. Core American principles. Like what? Open borders? Defunding the police? Abolishing the First and Second Amendments? Those core American principles?

Sadly, this rural analysis by urban "experts" is nothing new. Those of us who live away from major cities are used to condescendingly being dismissed as unejikated poop-kicking hicks because we attend church, work three jobs, pay our taxes, abide by the law and refuse to teach our children that boys can become girls. Hillary Clinton famously called Trump-supporters "racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic" and said we were a "basket of deplorables." And who can forget Barack Obama's unguarded comment about working-class voters: "They get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren't like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations." The mockery of rural America goes back to the movie "Deliverance" and beyond.

Rural America has always been an enigma to urban dwellers. We don't talk the same, dress the same, think the same, vote the same, or raise our children the same as urbanites, and for this reason we are utterly to be condemned.

A couple years ago, NPR posted an article entitled "Americans are fleeing to places where political views match their own" in a phenomenon it called "The Big Sort." "America is growing more geographically polarized," observed NPR. "Red ZIP codes are getting redder and blue ZIP codes are becoming bluer. People appear to be sorting. … 'The Big Sort' may be making Americans more politically extreme." One conservative blue-state refugee noted that "Republicans migrating from blue states are the most militant about stopping creeping liberalism."

And it's this issue – creeping liberalism – that accounts for the distrust of most ruralites toward urban dwellers, and may explain why the leftist elites are so hostile to rural Americans.

It's hard for the progressive agenda to make headway in rural areas. Unable to change our minds about the benefits of transgenderism, the joy of abortion, the economic benefits of open borders, the safety of untested vaccines, and the unquestioning acceptance of other hot-button issues, the left resorts to its favorite tactics: Assigning us nefarious traits, everything from racism to "white rural rage" to conspiracy theorizing to domestic terrorism. They will do anything, in short, except admit their own policies are killing the country.

But yeah, white ruralites are the most dangerous geodemographic in this country. Never forget that.

The elites, and to an extent all leftists, seldom have to suffer the consequences of the corruption and crime from their misguided policies. Interestingly, those who DO suffer a consequence – if they personally become a victim of a violent crime or a home invasion or lose a business due to rampant shoplifting – often see the light and shift their politics to the right.

But why the blatant hatred? Rajan Laad hypothesizes in America Thinker, "The Democrats view voters as subjects who need to be controlled rather than citizens to whom they are accountable. Their object is to rule (not govern). They see these dissenting white rural voters as impediments to their permanence of power. This is why the January 6 protesters were subjected to draconian punishment. This is why President Trump is being relentlessly targeted by all government agencies. These are actions to forever remove their obstacles. The persecution of President Trump – and the fact that during his tenure, the border was secure, the economy was booming, and there was peace across the world – has made the bond between Trump and his supporters unbreakable. This causes the Democrats to almost combust with rage, because for almost a decade they have been trying to create a wedge between Trump and his supporters."

Couldn't have said it any better myself. And that, dear readers, is why white ruralites are the most dangerous geodemographic in this country. Again, never forget that.

