Ancient gold ring showing face of Christ uncovered by archaeologists

(CBN NEWS) -- Archaeologists in Sweden recently discovered more than 30,000 ancient objects, including a gold ring with a carved image of Jesus that was likely lost centuries ago.

According to The Archaeologist, two investigations have been focused on a medieval city erected in the coastal city of Kalmar, in southwest Sweden. Although the city was destroyed in battle sometime in the 1600s, "sizable portions remained available for exploration."

Researchers have found 50 medieval plots, around 10 streets, and segments of an ancient city wall which date between 1250 to 1650.

