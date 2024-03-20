Ann Coulter will return to speak at Cornell after being shut down during last speech

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Conservative firebrand Ann Coulter has reportedly accepted an invitation to speak at her alma mater, Cornell University, on April 16. The speech is slated to take place about 18 months since her last attempt to speak there ended prematurely due to student protests.

The popular, controversial author previously spoke on Nov. 9, 2022, just after that year’s midterm elections. Her talk was supposed to go on for an hour, but constant, hostile heckling from protesting students disrupted it with aggressive comments, music, and loud noises.

A frustrated Coulter ended the speech after about 20 minutes of protests inside the venue.

Read the full story ›