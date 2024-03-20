A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
American Culture Wars Education Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

Ann Coulter will return to speak at Cornell after being shut down during last speech

'Contributes nothing civil or thoughtful to the public discourse'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 19, 2024 at 8:41pm
Ann Coulter

Ann Coulter

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Conservative firebrand Ann Coulter has reportedly accepted an invitation to speak at her alma mater, Cornell University, on April 16. The speech is slated to take place about 18 months since her last attempt to speak there ended prematurely due to student protests.

The popular, controversial author previously spoke on Nov. 9, 2022, just after that year’s midterm elections. Her talk was supposed to go on for an hour, but constant, hostile heckling from protesting students disrupted it with aggressive comments, music, and loud noises.

A frustrated Coulter ended the speech after about 20 minutes of protests inside the venue.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Ann Coulter will return to speak at Cornell after being shut down during last speech
Outrage erupts over Kyle Rittenhouse campus tour
'Bunch of old hippies' operate 'world's largest pinball collection' in Sin City
Actress was shut out of roles for being 'too hot,' went through 'identity crisis' over it
Dystopian America where Bibles banned, believers forced underground: New film imagines horror
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×