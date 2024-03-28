ANOTHER caravan of 2,000 illegals predicted to breach U.S. border

Those millions and millions of illegal aliens who have entered the U.S. during Joe Biden's tenure in the Oval Office haven't come one at a time.

Often they've come as part of huge caravans that overwhelm any border security measures that remain after Biden canceled a long list of protections set up by President Donald Trump.

Now another is on the way.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

A report in the New York Post confirms that a new caravan estimated to include 2,000 people is making its way to the border, "and is expected to reach El Paso, Texas, in just the next few days."

Will America ever be able to recover from Biden's open borders? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 17% (4 Votes) 83% (20 Votes)

One video clip shows an apparent leader leading a chant, "A la frontera," meaning "To the border," and the group stated, "We are not criminals, we are international workers."

The report explained church-run border shelters are preparing for the arrival as they already often are out of room.

"We are in contact with people and personnel in migrant shelters in south Mexico," the Rev. Francisco Bueno Guillen, director of the Casa del Migrante shelter in the border city of Juarez, Mexico, told the news station," according to the report.

"They saw many people have come into the country recently and are being joined by others already there,” he said. “And yes, they are coming to Juarez.”

The events apparently are being orchestrated by Mexican activists, and the caravan left Tapachula several days ago.

The report said El Paso Catholic Diocese Bishop Mark J. Seitz has promised that the organization will collect "all available resources" to help.

"El Paso has shown itself to be very able to gear up when the surge comes and provide a safe and orderly way for those who have been permitted to come in to find a secure situation and continue on their paths," he told the Border Report.

The report noted the Texas National Guard already has dispatched 200 members of a Tactical Border Force to El Paso to address incidents of civil disobedience and more.

"Their deployment comes just days after a group of migrants stormed the border in El Paso, tearing down concertina wire and trampling over Border Patrol agents in their way," the report said.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!