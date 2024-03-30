Another State Dept. official resigns over Biden's 'horrific' support for Israel

(HEADLINE USA) – Another State Department official publicly resigned this week over President Joe Biden’s “horrific” continued support for Israel in its war against Hamas. Annelle Sheline resigned from the department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor on Wednesday, blasting Biden for enabling “a genocide in Gaza” in an op-ed for CNN.

“For the past year, I worked for the office devoted to promoting human rights in the Middle East. I believe strongly in the mission and in the important work of that office. However, as a representative of a government that is directly enabling what the International Court of Justice has said could plausibly be a genocide in Gaza, such work has become almost impossible,” she wrote.

“Unable to serve an administration that enables such atrocities, I have decided to resign from my position at the Department of State.”

