A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel U.S.GLOBAL INSECURITY

Another State Dept. official resigns over Biden's 'horrific' support for Israel

'I think everyone can make decisions for themselves about what they’re going to do...'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 30, 2024 at 5:06pm

(HEADLINE USA) – Another State Department official publicly resigned this week over President Joe Biden’s “horrific” continued support for Israel in its war against Hamas. Annelle Sheline resigned from the department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor on Wednesday, blasting Biden for enabling “a genocide in Gaza” in an op-ed for CNN.

“For the past year, I worked for the office devoted to promoting human rights in the Middle East. I believe strongly in the mission and in the important work of that office. However, as a representative of a government that is directly enabling what the International Court of Justice has said could plausibly be a genocide in Gaza, such work has become almost impossible,” she wrote.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Unable to serve an administration that enables such atrocities, I have decided to resign from my position at the Department of State.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Another State Dept. official resigns over Biden's 'horrific' support for Israel
Israel warns Jews of 'no go countries' to avoid traveling to
A realistic plan for the Gaza Strip
14 U.S. cities unite to ban meat, dairy, private vehicles
Woke streaming shows being released by the hundreds, but nobody is watching
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×