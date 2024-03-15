A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Anti-Israel protesters swarm news agencies in big city

124 arrested while shutting down printing facilities

Published March 15, 2024 at 4:38pm
Published March 15, 2024 at 4:38pm

(NEW YORK POST) – Anti-Israel protesters tried to stop the New York Times from rolling out of its Queens printing facility early Thursday – before 124 were later arrested while shutting down the Gray Lady’s Midtown HQ, sources told The Post.

The mob first descended just before 1 a.m. on the 300,000-square-foot printing hub in College Point – which also prints The Post – littering the access road to prevent trucks from collecting newspapers for delivery.

The protesters – many masked and wearing traditional Palestinian keffiyeh scarves – laid down, linked together with tubes to create a human chain, blocking one of the largest printing facilities in the country, which also produces the Wall Street Journal, Newsday, and USA Today.

