Anti-Semitic teens terrorizing Jewish teacher with death threats

School refuses to discipline them: 'I live in fear'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 2, 2024 at 4:05pm

(NEW YORK POST) – The kids are all reich. A Brooklyn high school has become a haven for Hitler-loving hooligans who terrorize Jewish teachers and classmates.

On Oct. 26, just three weeks after the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre of 1,200 Israelis, 40 to 50 teens marched through Origins HS in Sheepshead Bay waving a Palestinian flag and chanting “Death to Israel!” and “Kill the Jews!” staffers said.

The hateful procession was shocking even for Origins, a school rife with bias and bullying, insiders said. “I live in fear of going to work every day,” said global history teacher Danielle Kaminsky.

Read the full story ›

