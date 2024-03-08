Archaeologists make unexpected discovery below iconic Venice plaza

(FOX NEWS) – Archaeologists recently uncovered an early medieval church in the city of Venice's iconic Piazza San Marco. The ABAP Superintendency for the Municipality of Venice and the Lagoon shared a Facebook post about the discovery last month.

The Italian organization explained that its archeologists found "brickwork and floor levels partly attributable to the ancient church of San Gemignano."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"[It] stood here in the high medieval centuries and, in time, had lost memory regarding its exact location within the Martian area," a translated version of the post reads.

TRENDING: Congresswoman: Bidens are 'most corrupt family ever in a position of power'

Read the full story ›