Archaeologists make unexpected discovery below iconic Venice plaza

Remains of medieval church, skeletons found

WND News Services
Published March 8, 2024 at 12:10pm

(FOX NEWS) – Archaeologists recently uncovered an early medieval church in the city of Venice's iconic Piazza San Marco. The ABAP Superintendency for the Municipality of Venice and the Lagoon shared a Facebook post about the discovery last month.

The Italian organization explained that its archeologists found "brickwork and floor levels partly attributable to the ancient church of San Gemignano."

"[It] stood here in the high medieval centuries and, in time, had lost memory regarding its exact location within the Martian area," a translated version of the post reads.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
