Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes major heart surgery

(NEWS ADDICTS) – Fully vaccinated Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger has just revealed that he’s had a pacemaker installed after undergoing three major open heart surgeries.

The 76-year-old said he now has a ‘machine part’, just like his Terminator character – and has said he will have to take a break from the gym.

He said on his podcast Arnold’s Pump Club, released on Monday: ‘Last Monday, I had surgery to become a little bit more of a machine: I got a pacemaker. ‘I have to tell you, just saying this to all of you goes against so much of my upbringing in Austria, where nobody — ever — talked about medical issues. Everything related to healthcare was kept to yourself. ‘But I’ve gotten so many messages and emails from people who were born with a bicuspid aortic valve, like me, telling me that talking about my valve replacement surgeries has given them courage and hope to deal with their own. ‘So, since I know that going against my secretive instinct and being transparent helps people, what choice do I have?’

