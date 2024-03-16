Art museum warns images of British countryside can evoke 'dark' nationalist feelings

(DAILY WIRE) – An art museum in England has issued a warning to patrons that images of a British countryside in paintings can evoke what it labeled “dark,” “nationalist feelings.”

The Fitzwilliam Museum, owned by the University of Cambridge, decided to overhaul some of its displays, something that the museum’s director Luke Syson insisted is not being “woke.”

“I would love to think that there’s a way of telling these larger, more inclusive histories that doesn’t feel as if it requires a push-back from those who try to suggest that any interest at all in [this work is] what would now be called ‘woke,'” Syson told the Telegraph, as reported by Yahoo News.

