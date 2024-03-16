A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsTHE LEFT UNHINGED

Art museum warns images of British countryside can evoke 'dark' nationalist feelings

Trigger warnings about 'pride towards a homeland'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 16, 2024 at 11:58am

(DAILY WIRE) – An art museum in England has issued a warning to patrons that images of a British countryside in paintings can evoke what it labeled “dark,” “nationalist feelings.”

The Fitzwilliam Museum, owned by the University of Cambridge, decided to overhaul some of its displays, something that the museum’s director Luke Syson insisted is not being “woke.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“I would love to think that there’s a way of telling these larger, more inclusive histories that doesn’t feel as if it requires a push-back from those who try to suggest that any interest at all in [this work is] what would now be called ‘woke,'” Syson told the Telegraph, as reported by Yahoo News.

TRENDING: Schumer tosses rhetorical grenade at Israel

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Conservatives chafe at GOP plan to lock in Homeland Security spending with no border changes
1st maritime aid shipments arrive on Gaza's shores as Hamas threat looms nearby
Federal court halts Biden's corporate emissions disclosure rule
Former Trump White House aide asks Supreme Court to pause his prison sentence
The missile dilemma facing the Marines
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×