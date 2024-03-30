Assisted suicide agenda called out for suggesting some people 'better off dead'

The assisted suicide ideology has circled the globe in recent years. There have been nations and American states that have authorized it, under limited circumstances like for those already terminally ill, some time ago.

Some advances have come as recently as this year, and some still are to be implemented, such as the extension of that option for those with mental health problems in Canada starting in 2027.

But the belief system that people should be allowed to arrange for their own killing, often by the administration of chemicals, is facing headwinds for an obvious reason: It makes it appear that society believes some people are better dead.

A report from the Christian Institute details how Canada has been "skiing" down euthanasia's "slippery slope," and experts are warning Great Britain not to follow.

In Canada, already, the elderly and disabled are facing pressure … to die.

The report explained, "Since legalizing so-called Medical Assistance in Dying for certain circumstances in 2016, Canada has already abolished the requirement for a person to be terminally ill and will extend it to those with mental health problems in 2027."

Legislation allowing "assisted suicide" now is being considered in Scotland, the Isle of Man and Jersey, as well as those "concerted efforts" in England and Wales, all of which has left publications flooded with letters on the topic.

"Dr. Pia Matthews of St Mary’s University, who has a daughter with multiple disabilities, reported that she has been told 'how much of a burden our daughter must be' and 'we would all be better off if she was no longer with us,'" the report explained.

She responded, "Enshrining such inaccurate and discriminatory attitudes in law would entrench the view that some lives, however short, are less worth living, and that some people would be better off dead."

The institute reported, "Professor John Keown of Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., highlighted a U.N. special rapporteur’s 'extreme concern' that some disabled Canadians are being pressured to request euthanasia, adding: 'The Dutch slid down euthanasia’s slippery slope. Canada is virtually skiing.'"

The report noted former British National Health Service podiatrist Madeline Pavey explained being "appalled" when she found people in their 60s saying, "I just don’t want to be a burden." And then noting it's so easy "to encourage this kind of thinking."

The report noted the House of Commons Health and Social Care Select Committee recently outlined the many dangers of legalizing assisted suicide but failed to oppose a change in the law.

That committee had reviewed information from jurisdictions allowing assisted suicide, and other issues including palliative care.

