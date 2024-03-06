'Avalanche of filth': Kirk Cameron takes on schoolbooks for pushing immorality to kids

(CBN NEWS) -- For years Kirk Cameron has made public libraries a focal point in his effort to make wholesome content available to kids. The actor and producer is now entering a new arena by competing against Scholastic Book Fairs which is the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books.

He is partnering with Sky Tree Book Fairs, a nonprofit group that aims to equip children with books that promote positive values and lifestyles all while respecting parents and guardians as the ultimate authority to determine what their child reads.

"We see that there is such an avalanche of filth and material that's twisting the minds of children about the most basic things of reality and families, gender, faith, what is America," Cameron said in an interview with CBN News.

