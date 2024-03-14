Baseball star points to God's 'amazing grace' after surviving heart attack

(CBN NEWS) -- Former MLB Star Darryl Strawberry says he has "a lot to be grateful for" after celebrating his 62nd birthday Tuesday–just a few hours after suffering a heart attack.
Strawberry, who was the MLB's 1983 National League Rookie of the Year, eight-time All-Star, and three-time World Series Champion, posted a photo to Instagram of him in a hospital bed with his wife and daughter by his side.
View this post on Instagram
TRENDING: 'Meathead' gets broiled for his hateful attack on Christians
"I have a lot to be grateful for on my 62nd birthday today, celebrating the gift of my life and love of family! We thank God for this recovery process! Blessed," he wrote.