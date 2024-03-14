A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
FaithGOOD NEWS!

Baseball star points to God's 'amazing grace' after surviving heart attack

'Your prayers are so absolutely appreciated as I continue to recover, in Jesus' Name!'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 13, 2024 at 8:18pm

(Image by Art Bromage from Pixabay)

(CBN NEWS) -- Former MLB Star Darryl Strawberry says he has "a lot to be grateful for" after celebrating his 62nd birthday Tuesday–just a few hours after suffering a heart attack.

Strawberry, who was the MLB's 1983 National League Rookie of the Year, eight-time All-Star, and three-time World Series Champion, posted a photo to Instagram of him in a hospital bed with his wife and daughter by his side.

"I have a lot to be grateful for on my 62nd birthday today, celebrating the gift of my life and love of family! We thank God for this recovery process! Blessed," he wrote.

Read the full story ›

