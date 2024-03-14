Based on Hur's clarity, 25th Amendment is in order

The document is clear. That was the answer this week by Robert Hur, special counsel investigating President Joe Biden's actions with classified documents. That was his answer to most all questions that were asked of him … that his assessment document, his official report, is clear.

Robert Hur was questioned by members of the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday about his investigation of Biden. As Hur referred continuously to the document from his investigation, it was evident that he was not going to fall into the trap of comparing the actions of Biden to the actions of President Donald Trump.

From his testimony, it is clear that Mr. Hur believes that Joe Biden broke the law, that he committed felonies. And that the reasons for not indicting Biden are because Biden is a sitting president and a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

As much as Democrats on the committee tried to get Hur to reverse his assessment, he stood pat that Joe Biden is, in effect, not cognitively capable of standing trial.

According to Robert Hur, how did Joe Biden break the law? What were the felonies?

1. As a senator more than 20 years ago and then again as vice president, about 10 years ago, Joe Biden took classified documents off U.S. government premises when he had no authority to have such documents. These totaled hundreds, maybe thousands of documents.

2. The documents that were taken by Joe Biden were kept in unsecured locations for more than 20 years. Thhis is "gross negligence," just as was done by Hillary Clinton – which is crime, a felony.

3. Joe Biden shared those classified documents with his ghostwriter and may have shared them with others also. His ghostwriter certainly had no authority to view those documents, a man who also could have been an asset for a U.S. enemy. So that was a complete violation of the Espionage Act, which was used to indict Donald Trump.

4. The testimony of Joe Biden to the Hur team was "inconsistent" with the facts. Biden lied. Perjury. Mueller prosecuted many people for lessor lies.

If each action by Biden and each document were charged against Biden as Jack Smith did with Donald Trump, then these violations could have amounted to hundreds of charges against Biden.

Why did Biden take the documents? There could be multiple reasons, but one reason, according to Hur, was to use for a book being written by his ghostwriter for which Biden was paid $8 million. Biden stole classified documents, enough to fill file cabinets, for $8 million.

Let's be clear, just as Robert Hur stated: Joe Biden did not voluntarily offer to return the documents. The federal government asked for the return of the documents.

Now, for the sake of argument, let's compare this to what happened to Donald Trump.

Trump did have the authority to have classified documents. As president, all authority for classifications rests with the president and to those that he delegates such authority.

The classified documents taken by Donald Trump filled less than a box. And they were kept in a locked room just as was requested by the National Archives.

Yes, Donald Trump refused to return the documents when the Archives requested them. Was that obstruction of government as claimed by Jack Smith? Or was Trump negotiating their return as he claimed? And was that worth 40-plus charges for each document and action in the indictment vs. one charge that includes all the documents?

Yes, Donald Trump had hundreds of boxes of documents at Mar-A-Lago, and yes, Trump had those boxes moved around. But they did not contain classified documents.

It is obvious that from the testimony of Robert Hur that Donald Trump is being charged/indicted for crimes by Jack Smith that Joe Biden is not being charged with by Robert Hur. It is obvious that Joe Biden committed crimes with his classified documents that were not committed by Donald Trump. Theft of documents. Gross negligence. Espionage Act violation.

Hur made all that clear on Tuesday.

So consider this: If Joe Biden lacks the cognitive ability to stand trial, then he lacks the cognitive ability to be president and should be removed from office as per the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

