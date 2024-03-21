A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Beginner's luck: Man wins huge lottery prize after trying game for first time

'I could not believe what I was hearing'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 20, 2024 at 9:17pm

(FOX BUSINESS) -- First time was a charm for a Baltimore man who recently won a $50,000 lottery jackpot — the first time he played the game.

The man, identified only as "Alex," bought a $1 straight bet ticket for the Maryland Lottery's "Pick 5" game on March 14, for the midday drawing, the website for the Maryland Lottery said in a March 19 news article.

"I never played before and I couldn’t think of five random numbers, so I told the retailer to pick the numbers for me," "Alex" told the Maryland Lottery website.

Read the full story ›

