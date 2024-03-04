'Betrayed democracy': Liberals melt down as Supremes keep Trump on ballot

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

ADVERTISEMENT

Liberals bemoaned the Supreme Court overturning a state Supreme Court’s ruling tossing former President Donald Trump off the ballot Monday.

The Supreme Court said that Congress alone had the power to enforce the “insurrection clause” of the 14th Amendment in a 9-0 ruling that was unsigned. The Colorado Supreme Court decided that Trump was disqualified under the provisions of the 14th Amendment in a 4-3 ruling Dec. 19.

TRENDING: Nikki Haley wins a Republican primary for first time

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“The Supreme Court has betrayed democracy,” former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann posted on X. “Its members including Jackson, Kagan and Sotomayor have proved themselves inept at reading comprehension. And collectively the ‘court’ has shown itself to be corrupt and illegitimate. It must be dissolved.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court has betrayed democracy. Its members including Jackson, Kagan and Sotomayor have proved themselves inept at reading comprehension. And collectively the “court” has shown itself to be corrupt and illegitimate. It must be dissolved. — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) March 4, 2024

Is melting down the seemingly natural reaction leftists have to anything with which they disagree? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (353 Votes) 2% (7 Votes)

“Supreme Court rules that an adjudicated insurrection can still be president, unless Congress acts,” MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner posted. “Not unexpected, but more proof that our institutions of government are not up to the task of saving American democracy. Once again, it’s up to We The People. #VoteLikeHell”

MSNBC contributor Anand Giridharadas called the decision “another corrupt Supreme Court ruling” while linking to an article offering what he put forth as a course of action to counteract what he called “another round of despair bait.”

Other liberals said the ruling would not prevent Trump’s defeat at the ballot box.

“The Supreme Court will not prevent Donald Trump from becoming President again, but Gen Z will,” “progressive” YouTube host Luke Beasley posted on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Supreme Court has decided to keep Donald Trump on the Presidential ballot. We knew this was coming,” Democratic congressional candidate Eugene Vindman posted. “Today’s Supreme Court decision won’t impact what will happen in November. We are going to defeat Donald Trump and take back the House from MAGA extremists.”

WATCH:



On MSNBC, former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal tried to spin the ruling.

“What it doesn’t put aside is the 14th Amendment Section 3 is not just about courts, it’s not just about — you know about ballot — you election officials disqualifying someone. It’s also a rule of thumb for you and me,” Katyal told MSNBC host Ana Cabrera. “I mean, one of the most important moments in our history after the Civil War, our nation came together and said, ‘Look, insurrectionist should not be on the ballot.’ The court today is not saying that Donald Trump is free of the charges of being an insurrectionist.”

“It may be that Congress hasn’t implemented legislation to enforce it, but you and I enforce the 14th Amendment too, by what we do at the ballot box,” Katyal added.

Supreme Court rules that an adjudicated insurrection can still be president, unless Congress acts. Not unexpected, but more proof that our institutions of government are not up to the task of saving American democracy. Once again, it’s up to We The People. #VoteLikeHell pic.twitter.com/mK8kAe3TPE — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 4, 2024

Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold of Colorado expressed disappointment in the ruling on X.

“I am disappointed in the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision stripping states of the authority to enforce Section 3 of the 14th Amendment for federal candidates,” Griswold posted. “Colorado should be able to bar oath-breaking insurrections from our ballot.”

"You cannot take someone out of a race because an opponent would like to have it that way." Donald Trump reacted to the Supreme Court ruling keeping him on the ballot. MORE: https://t.co/EwBfaH4DPu pic.twitter.com/BfSkXID4Zk — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) March 4, 2024

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!