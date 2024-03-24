Biden accused of seeking 'to save Hamas,' overthrow Israel government

An expert who has written often on terrorism, the war on terror and Islam is openly suggesting the Biden regime is trying to overthrow the elected government in Israel in order to "save Hamas."

Hamas, of course, is the Islamic terror organization from Gaza that dispatched its butchers into Israel on October 7 where they killed some 1,200 civilians, including burning whole families alive and beheading babies.

The new comments come from Daniel Greenfield, a columnist who also has written on socialism, the politically incorrect, politics from around the world, and more.

He's also the Shillman Journalism Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center and his latest concerns are raised on the website for the Gatestone Institute.

He notes that one Israeli expert "frequently consulted by American officials says, 'I have been asked by a serious administration figure what it is that will force the Netanyahu coalition to collapse. They were interested in the mechanics, what can we demand which will collapse his coalition.'"

Then, he warns, "Our intelligence apparatus is rotted through with Islamic terror supporters and sympathizers."

He explains that since the Hamas terror attack on Israeli civilians, the Biden administration has abandoned its backing of Israel's efforts to remove Hamas.

Now it backs "the effort by Hamas allies from Dearborn, Michigan to Doha, Qatar to overthrow the Israeli government in order to save Hamas."

He explains, "'What can we demand which will collapse his coalition' is revealing as hell. The Obama administration was infamous for trying to use pressure on Israel to create splits inside its coalition government. Biden's people are trying to do the same thing."

He cited the 2024 "Annual Threat Assessment of the U.S. Intelligence Community" from Biden's director of National Intelligence, which claims, "Netanyahu's viability as leader as well as his governing coalition of far-right and ultraorthodox parties that pursued hardline policies on Palestinian and security issues may be in jeopardy. Distrust of Netanyahu's ability to rule has deepened and broadened across the public from its already high levels before the war, and we expect large protests demanding his resignation and new elections. A different, more moderate government is a possibility."

Greenfield pointed out the 2023 and 2022 assessments "analyzed terrorist activity in the region. As they should be doing."

Further, the Biden regime ODNI targets "only two world leaders, Israel's Prime Minister Benjmain Netanyahu and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. One guess as to what they have in common. They both oppose Islamic terrorism."

He said, "The 2024 ODNI assessment treats Netanyahu like a leader to be overthrown and suggests that this would be a good outcome. It's a hostile act from a hostile administration that is doing everything it can to save Islamic terrorists."

