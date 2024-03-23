Biden called out on evidence he's 'targeting Christians'

The federal government's attacks on Christians gained prominence under Barack Obama when he insisted that faith-based organizations pay for abortions for employees as part of their health insurance.

No exemptions, he demanded. And those conscience protections for hospitals or doctors who objected to the wanton destruction of unborn babies had to go, he insisted.

Joe Biden, when he took office, took up where Obama left off, changing rules so that emergency room physicians supposedly would be required to perform abortion on demand. And he added his favorite agenda: transgenderism. Suddenly Christian schools were told to let boys in the girls' showers.

Then more rules changes happened so that more and more Christian groups and organizations were told they must participate in, fund, or advance Biden's leftist agenda. Many were biblically offensive.

Now a commentary from the James Dobson Family Institute is warning of more evidence of a Biden-instigated war on Christians is growing.

The report, written by Gary Bauer, senior vice president of public policy at the JFDI, said, "Are Evangelical Christians a 'threat' to America? JDFI is outraged to learn that according to material coming out of the Biden administration, we are."

He wrote, "A recent diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) toolkit on religious tolerance produced by the Biden administration recommended to users a resource guide. Among the resources listed in it is a website with articles that not only called evangelicals a threat, but also said our influence must be 'rooted out.'"

The report explains it is Biden's online posting called, "Allied Against Hate: A Toolkit for Faith Communities."

"One part of the toolkit has resources to battle 'Islamophobia,' and offers suggestions on how to spot misleading information on religious groups. Users are referred to a website called, 'Muslim Girl,' which is described as a source for credible voices of Muslim Americans challenging anti-Muslim bigotry," the report said.

But, Bauer explained, a review of the site by Fox News Digital found it was filled with writings that attacked pro-Israel evangelicals, even defending the October 7 attack in which Hamas terrorists butchered some 1,200 Israeli civilians, including women and children. The attack included horrific atrocities, such as burning whole families alive.

One website piece, the report explained, "actually claimed that 'Christian Zionist Evangelicals' were the greater threat to Jews than Palestinians."

He noted Biden claims "no responsibility" for the content of the external site.

But it's not that simple.

"JDFI isn’t buying the disclaimer. In the name of religious tolerance, the executive branch of the U.S. government is sending Americans to a site that attacks pro-Israel Christians, Evangelicals, and makes excuses for terrorism," he said. "This is unacceptable and further evidence that our own government is targeting Christians."

