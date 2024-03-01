Biden DOJ prosecuting journalist for 'his J6 reporting'

A report from The Blaze reveals that one of its reporters, investigative writer Steve Baker, has been arrested and shackled by the FBI for "his J6 reporting."

This is truly outrageous. https://t.co/fopvXhXu79 — Lara Logan (@laralogan) March 1, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

I guess now they’re arresting journalists to preserve democracy or something??? https://t.co/z2YTEOlKiz — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 1, 2024

TRENDING: WATCH: Nuclear weapons plant forced to shut down due to massive wildfires

Blaze Media Investigative Journalist @TPC4USA has now been taken into FBI custody for his J6 reporting Watch: pic.twitter.com/OF9WVh26ER — TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 1, 2024

The event captured the attention of investigative journalist Lara Logan, who called it "truly outrageous" and Donald Trump Jr., who said, "I guess now they're arresting journalists to preserve democracy or something???"

Is the government trying to intimidate journalists from covering Jan. 6? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The report said Baker was shackled during a court appearance but was expected to be released with a pending hearing set for March 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The Blaze publication's own report said Baker for years "has been searching for the truth about Jan. 6, 2021, and believes the U.S. government has been targeting him for it — on Friday was charged with four misdemeanors related to his Jan. 6 coverage at the U.S. Capitol after turning himself in to the FBI in Dallas."

The report listed the charges to include "knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building," "disorderly and disruptive conduct," "disorderly conduct in a capitol building" and "parading or picketing."

The report said the DOJ kept the charges secret until the arrest, which his Dallas attorney, James Lee Bright, described as "really unusual."

"Bright told Blaze News that he's 'disturbed' about what's happening with his client, especially given that Baker has been 'in full compliance' all this time. Bright also said the federal government 'three-plus years later going after people who were legitimate functioning journalists that day' appears designed to have an 'absolute chilling effect,'" Baker's publication said.

ADVERTISEMENT

After accompanying Baker, Blaze Media editor in chief Matthew Peterson wrote online, "Tough to watch. Totally unnecessary. There was no reason to take him into custody and have U.S. marshals transport him to the courthouse. We expect and hope to see him on the other side of this in a few hours."

Glenn Beck, who co-founded Blaze Media, pointed out, "When the United States government can come after individuals, that's when you know our republic is crumbling. I've always said that if they can go after Donald Trump, they will go after people like you and me. And now they are. But Steve Baker is not deterred, and neither are we."

The report cited the expectation by lawyers of "retaliation" against Baker for his reporting, which has included several major stories about events that day.

WND SPECIAL REPORT – "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS": From the Biden administration's enthusiastic support for amputating body parts of troubled children, to its obsession with bringing as many millions of illegal aliens, terrorists and Chinese soldiers as possible into America, it is increasingly clear that many of this nation's current leaders are, to put it plainly, stark raving mad.

Indeed, psychiatric experts are finally documenting how the symptom profiles of scary conditions like "Borderline Personality Disorder" and "Narcissistic Personality Disorder" PERFECTLY MATCH today's top leaders.

One groundbreaking peer-reviewed study published in 2023 documents how left-wing extremism is closely associated with "psychopathic tendencies." Likewise, retired psychiatrist Brad Lyles, M.D., explains how "one way of understanding the increasingly outlandish beliefs and behaviors of the left is through the lens of Borderline Personality Disorder." And one of America's top forensic psychiatrists, Lyle Rossiter, M.D., described Barack Obama's mental state as "Malignant Narcissistic Personality Disorder."

Consider a typical description of sociopathy: "Sociopaths are often well-liked because of their charm and high charisma, but they do not usually care about other people. They think mainly of themselves and often blame others for the things that they do. They have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly. They seldom feel guilt or learn from punishments." Remind you of anyone?

From Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to their presidential Cabinet – including Attorney General Merrick Garland, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra – all of these people "have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly."

But it's not just Democrat leaders. Multiple surveys now show how rank-and-file Democrats are TWICE as likely to be diagnosed with a mental disorder as Republicans – from depression to bipolar disorder to schizophrenia to narcissistic personality disorder. All this and much more is stunningly laid out in the March edition of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS." Don't miss it – you will see the whole political-cultural-spiritual war raging in the U.S.A. in a whole new light.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!