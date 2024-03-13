Biden may condition U.S. military aid to Israel if IDF enters Rafah

(JNS) -- U.S. President Joe Biden will consider conditioning military aid to Israel if Jerusalem moves forward with its conquest of the last Hamas stronghold of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Politico on Monday cited four U.S. officials “with knowledge of internal administration thinking,” with one saying that “it’s something he’s definitely thought about.”

In an interview with MSNBC over the weekend, Biden said that invading Rafah is a “red line,” before quickly clarifying that “I’m never going to leave Israel. The defense of Israel is still critical, so there’s no red line [where] I’m going to cut off all weapons so they don’t have the Iron Dome to protect them.”

