A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel Politics U.S. WorldWND VIDEO

Biden may condition U.S. military aid to Israel if IDF enters Rafah

'It's something he's definitely thought about'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 13, 2024 at 9:18am
Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Pollard Wilson, from Monroe, Louisiana, unscrews a panel on an F/A-18F Super Hornet on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, May 7, 2021, in support of flight operations above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex and Gulf of Alaska during Exercise Northern Edge 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hayden Burns)

Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Pollard Wilson, from Monroe, Louisiana, unscrews a panel on an F/A-18F Super Hornet on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, May 7, 2021, in support of flight operations above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex and Gulf of Alaska during Exercise Northern Edge 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hayden Burns)

(JNS) -- U.S. President Joe Biden will consider conditioning military aid to Israel if Jerusalem moves forward with its conquest of the last Hamas stronghold of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Politico on Monday cited four U.S. officials “with knowledge of internal administration thinking,” with one saying that “it’s something he’s definitely thought about.”

In an interview with MSNBC over the weekend, Biden said that invading Rafah is a “red line,” before quickly clarifying that “I’m never going to leave Israel. The defense of Israel is still critical, so there’s no red line [where] I’m going to cut off all weapons so they don’t have the Iron Dome to protect them.”

TRENDING: WATCH: Tucker: Is the QAnon Shaman actually crazy? Judge for yourself

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Biden may condition U.S. military aid to Israel if IDF enters Rafah
Report: Palestinian curricula glorify female terrorism, promote gender inequality
'Very senior' Israeli official: Biden seeking to oust Netanyahu
Trump clinches Republican nomination, gets rematch with Biden in November
Biden becomes presumptive Dem presidential nominee as Trump closes in on GOP nomination
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×