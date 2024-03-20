A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

Biden to Netanyahu: I'm not trying to overthrow you

Joe says he could not support major military offensive against Hamas in Rafah

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 20, 2024 at 10:54am
Joe Biden participates in an expanded bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Hotel Kempinski in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (Official White House photo by Cameron Smith)

(JNS) -- U.S. President Joe Biden assured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their call this week that he is not trying to oust the Israeli leader from power, two sources with knowledge of the conversation told Axios on Tuesday.

During the Monday call, Netanyahu reportedly aired his grievances regarding Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s call for early elections in Israel, as well as Biden’s subsequent endorsement of the speech.

The Israeli leader also charged that the public attacks against him in the United States amount to interference in domestic politics, the sources told Axios.

