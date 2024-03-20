Biden to Netanyahu: I'm not trying to overthrow you

(JNS) -- U.S. President Joe Biden assured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their call this week that he is not trying to oust the Israeli leader from power, two sources with knowledge of the conversation told Axios on Tuesday.

During the Monday call, Netanyahu reportedly aired his grievances regarding Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s call for early elections in Israel, as well as Biden’s subsequent endorsement of the speech.

The Israeli leader also charged that the public attacks against him in the United States amount to interference in domestic politics, the sources told Axios.

