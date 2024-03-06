A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

Biden official shifts tone, calls Israeli ministers 'obstacle' to Gaza aid

'The convoy really encapsulated frustration by the White House and much of Congress, especially Democrats'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 6, 2024 at 12:43pm
U.S. Central Command and the Royal Jordanian Air Force conducted a combined humanitarian assistance airdrop into Northern Gaza on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, to provide essential relief to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict. (U.S. Army photo)

(JNS) -- U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller accused Israeli ministers of being an “obstacle” to Gaza aid on Tuesday, as Washington continues to press Israel to do more to help Palestinian civilians.

Miller was asked at the State Department’s daily press briefing what White House adviser John Kirby meant on Monday when he said that some “inorganic obstacles” to aid delivery had been put in place by the Israeli cabinet.

“You have seen ministers in the Israeli government block the release of flour from the port at Ashdod,” Miller said. “You have seen ministers of the Israeli government supporting protests that blocked aid from going into Kerem Shalom. All of those things are obstacles coming from ministers inside the Israeli government that we have called out, that we have said should end.”

