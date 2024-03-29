Biden plans to support the Palestinian Authority

(JUST THE NEWS) – The Biden administration’s plans for post-war Gaza center on boosting the Palestinian Authority (PA), which currently controls significant portions of the West Bank and is ruled by the Fatah party, to take control over the coastal strip despite consistent corruption warnings and poor governance.

Not long after the October 7 terrorist attack against Israel by Hamas—Fatah’s rival—President Biden’s high-ranking foreign policy officials began laying the groundwork to support developing the PA to become the governing power in both Gaza and the West Bank following the war.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Ultimately, governance of the West Bank and Gaza needs to be connected. And it needs to be connected under a revamped and revitalized Palestinian Authority," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said during a visit to Israel in December. “That's something that requires intensive consultations with the Palestinians first, as well as with the Israeli government. But it will require reform, it will require an updating of how the Palestinian Authority approaches governance,” he explained.

Read the full story ›