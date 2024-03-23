Biden regulator considering limiting airline growth amid safety concerns

Will Kessler

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is considering measures to halt expansion at United Airlines while regulators investigate recent safety issues, according to Bloomberg.

The FAA is looking at taking temporary actions such as restricting the airline from starting new routes and barring customers from flying on newly delivered aircraft, people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified to describe “closed discussions,” told Bloomberg. United planes have experienced a number of issues this month, including a flight out of Houston needing to make an emergency landing after the engine caught fire and a plane out of San Francisco losing a tire after taking off.

“The FAA’s safety assurance system routinely monitors all aspects of an airline’s operation,” the FAA told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “It focuses on an airline’s compliance with applicable regulations, ability to identify hazards, assess and mitigate risk, and effectively manage safety.”

Federal regulators have already suspended the airline’s ability to approve and promote pilots to operate different aircraft models than what they currently operate, two of the people told Bloomberg. In an earlier memo, the FAA said that it would be increasing oversight of United Airlines.

Who would possible feel safe flying in any Boeing aircraft or on any United Airlines flight these days? Look at Boeing’s stock the last 6 months. pic.twitter.com/uomev8Jikp — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) March 16, 2024

The crackdown follows intense scrutiny into the airline sector as planes from top jet manufacturer Boeing have been found with a number of issues prompting safety concerns. In January, an Alaska Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing after a door plug blew off mid-flight, injuring several.

Following the incident, United conducted its own review of its Boeing fleet and discovered loose or discrepant bolts on at least five of its aircraft. A report from the National Transportation Safety Board investigating the incident on Alaska Airlines found that the door plug had no bolts installed when the plane took off.

United did not immediately respond to a request to comment from the DCNF.

