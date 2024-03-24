A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biden signs ban on embassies flying LGBT flag, but now tries to allow it

'Inappropriate to abuse the process that was essential to keep the government open'

Published March 24, 2024 at 1:46pm
An LGBT flag flies at the U.S. Embassy at the Vatican on Memorial Day, May 31, 2021. (Photo by U.S. Embassy to the Holy See)

(CBS NEWS) -- Tucked in the massive government funding package signed Saturday by President Biden is a provision banning the flying of LGBTQ Pride flags over U.S. embassies. But even on the same day Mr. Biden signed the package, the White House vowed to work toward repealing the provision.

The prohibition was one of many side issues included in the mammoth $1.2 trillion package to fund the government through September, which passed early Saturday shortly after a midnight deadline.

As Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, a conservative Christian, scrambled for votes to get the bill passed in his chamber, he allegedly touted the Pride flag ban as a reason his party should support the bill, the Daily Beast reported.

Read the full story ›

