Bill in Congress calls for U.S. to officially refer to 'Judea, Samaria,' not 'West Bank'

(JNS) -- A new bill in Congress aims to stress the holiness and ancient Jewish history of the Holy Land.

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.). introduced the “Recognizing Judea and Samaria Act” on Feb. 29. The legislation would require all official U.S. documents and materials to reference “Judea and Samaria” rather than the “West Bank.”

Now more than ever, the US must stand firmly against efforts to delegitimize Israel, and that includes reaffirming the Jewish people's legal and historical claim to Judea and Samaria. The RECOGNIZING Judea and Samaria Act requires all official U.S. documents and materials to… — Rep. Claudia Tenney (@RepTenney) February 29, 2024

“The Israeli people have an undeniable and indisputable historical and legal claim over Judea and Samaria, and at this critical moment in history, the United States must reaffirm this,” Tenney stated.

