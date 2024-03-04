A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Bill in Congress calls for U.S. to officially refer to 'Judea, Samaria,' not 'West Bank'

'The Israeli people have an undeniable and indisputable historical and legal claim'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 4, 2024 at 2:26pm

(JNS) -- A new bill in Congress aims to stress the holiness and ancient Jewish history of the Holy Land.

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.). introduced the “Recognizing Judea and Samaria Act” on Feb. 29. The legislation would require all official U.S. documents and materials to reference “Judea and Samaria” rather than the “West Bank.”

“The Israeli people have an undeniable and indisputable historical and legal claim over Judea and Samaria, and at this critical moment in history, the United States must reaffirm this,” Tenney stated.

