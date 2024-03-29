A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Blood samples of Russian music hall terrorists show presence of fear-reducing drug

Medication 'changes perception of reality'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 29, 2024 at 11:22am

(WAYNE DUPREE) – According to reports, blood samples from the four suspects in last week's terrorist attack at a Russian music hall showed traces of a drug that makes people less afraid.

The online news site Baza made the claim on Thursday, citing an unnamed person who said they had inside information about the investigation into the Crocus City Hall shooting.

Police caught four suspects hours after the attack that killed more than 140 people. According to Baza, all of them had a drug in their blood that "changes perception of reality." It is known that they took the unknown drug before the shooting and fire.

Read the full story ›

