A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Election Politics U.S.THE RIGHT STUFF

Bloodbath at RNC: Trump team slashing more than 60 staffers

Some 'being asked to resign and reapply for a position on the team'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 11, 2024 at 9:18pm
President Donald J. Trump gestures with a fist-pump as he disembarks Air Force One at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Avoca, Pennsylvania, Thursday, August 20, 2020, and Is greeted by guests and supporters. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

(Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

(POLITICO) -- Donald Trump’s newly installed leadership team at the Republican National Committee on Monday began the process of pushing out dozens of officials, according to two people close to the Trump campaign and the RNC.

All told, the expectation is that more than 60 RNC staffers who work across the political, communications and data departments will be let go. Those being asked to resign include five members of the senior staff, though the names were not made public. Additionally, some vendor contracts are expected to be cut.

In a letter to some political and data staff, Sean Cairncross, the RNC’s new chief operating officer, said that the new committee leadership was “in the process of evaluating the organization and staff to ensure the building is aligned” with its vision. “During this process, certain staff are being asked to resign and reapply for a position on the team.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Bloodbath at RNC: Trump team slashing more than 60 staffers
Deadspin, liberal outlet that smeared 9-year-old Chiefs fan, lays off entire staff
Biden proposes increasing budget of agency pushing gun regulations by huge amount
Hollywood stars reportedly move, don't want girls to 'grow up around other celebrity kids'
Are whole-body deodorants safe? What to know before using them
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×