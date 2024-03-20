A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Diversions WorldA ROYAL PAIN

Body-language expert analyzed William amid Kate's Photoshop scandal and it's fully yikes

'None of this is exactly shocking!'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 20, 2024 at 3:06pm
Princess Kate has admitted this photo she shared was edited. (Buckingham Palace)

(WOMEN'S HEALTH) -- Due to the royals' philosophy of "never complain, never explain," Prince William had to awkwardly attend Commonwealth Day pretty much directly after Kate Middleton issued an apology for her glaring use of photoshop. In other words, all eyes were on William as the internet was busy debating Kate's whereabouts / spiraling over some bricks.

And naturally, body language experts are doing their thing!

During a convo with the Sun, body language expert Judi James noted that William's smile did not look "authentic." Additionally, his grin seemed to be "fixed firmly in place" *and* the "over-lifting of the top lip [suggested] effort rather than spontaneity."

Read the full story ›

